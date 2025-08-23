 Thane Crime: 30-Year-Old Auto-Rickshaw Driver Assaults Traffic Police Sub-Inspector After Fine Near Railway Station; Case Registered
Thane Crime: 30-Year-Old Auto-Rickshaw Driver Assaults Traffic Police Sub-Inspector After Fine Near Railway Station; Case Registered

The accused has been identified as Sadruddin Kazi, a resident of Rabodi in Thane. The police sub-inspector, Vijay Baburao Kamble (55), attached to the Thane Traffic Police, was on duty near Thane railway station managing traffic when the incident occurred.

NK GuptaUpdated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 05:51 AM IST
article-image
Auto driver arrested after assaulting traffic PSI near Thane railway station. | Representational Image

Thane: A 30-year-old irate auto rickshaw driver allegedly assaulted a traffic police sub-inspector following action taken against him for violating traffic rules in Thane on Friday afternoon.

Accused identified as Rabodi resident

Accused identified as Rabodi resident

Heated argument escalated to assault

The altercation took place at around 12:30 PM on Friday, when Kazi was seen picking up a passenger outside the designated auto-rickshaw stand. Upon witnessing the violation, PSI Kamble approached Kazi and issued an online fine, which led to a heated argument. The situation quickly escalated into physical violence.

Accused restrained, FIR registered

Other traffic personnel at the scene rushed to Kamble's aid and restrained the accused. Kazi was then escorted to Thane Nagar Police Station. Thereafter, an FIR was lodged against Kazi.

Police confirm multiple previous fines

Bharat Chaudhary, Senior Police Inspector at Thane Nagar Police Station, said, "We have registered an FIR against the accused under relevant sections of the BNS. Preliminary investigation suggests the accused's auto rickshaw had multiple previous fines. Further investigation is underway."

