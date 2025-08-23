 Mumbai Crime: Wadala Truck Terminal Police Seize 51.5 Kg Ganja Worth ₹10.3 Lakh, Arrest 2 Individuals During Routine Patrol; Case Registered Under NDPS Act
Mumbai Crime: Wadala Truck Terminal Police Seize 51.5 Kg Ganja Worth ₹10.3 Lakh, Arrest 2 Individuals During Routine Patrol; Case Registered Under NDPS Act

In a major drug bust, the Wadala Truck Terminal Police have arrested two individuals for possession of 51.5 kilograms of ganja during a routine patrol. The accused have been identified as Abubakar Mehndihasan Shaan and Shahbaz Shamim Khan.

Avadhut KharadeUpdated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 11:16 PM IST
article-image
Wadala TT Police seize 51.5 kg ganja worth ₹10.3 lakh, arrest two accused during patrol | Representational Image

Suspicious Car Intercepted by Patrol Team

According to the police, the incident took place on August 22 at around 2:40 PM during a patrol in the Wadala TT police station limits. Officers noticed a suspicious Wagon R car (MH 01 EE 3013) and attempted to intercept it. The driver tried to flee, but the police swiftly stopped the vehicle.

51.5 Kg Ganja Worth ₹10.3 Lakh Seized

Upon searching the car, the police discovered a large quantity of ganja hidden inside. Police seized the ganja from their possession, with an estimated value of approximately Rs 10.30 lakh in the international market and arrested both suspects on the spot.

article-image

Case Registered Under NDPS Act

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the NDPS Act, and further investigation is underway. The accused have been remanded to police custody till August 25 by the court. Police suspect a wider network may be involved in the transportation and distribution of the seized narcotics.

