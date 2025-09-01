New Society Registration Law Soon In Uttar Pradesh To Ensure Transparency & Accountability

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has stressed the urgent need to replace the colonial-era Society Registration Act, 1860, with a modern and practical law in Uttar Pradesh. He said the new Society Registration Act will introduce contemporary provisions to strengthen registration, renewal, property management, and financial transparency of registered institutions.

Chairing a meeting on Monday in the presence of Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, the Chief Minister said the existing Act lacks clarity on crucial issues such as transparency, accountability, cancellation of inactive or suspicious institutions, property protection, and speedy resolution of disputes related to membership, management, and elections. Current rules on audits, financial discipline, and preventing fund misuse were also described as inadequate.

“The law must safeguard transparency, accountability, and the interests of its members,” CM Yogi said. He insisted that whether it is a trust or a society, a strong mechanism must prevent the arbitrary sale of institutional properties for vested interests. Terming the appointment of administrators in disputes “inappropriate,” he underlined that management committees should regulate institutions independently, with minimum interference from government or local administration.

Highlighting that more than eight lakh institutions are registered in Uttar Pradesh across education, healthcare, social harmony, rural development, industry, and sports, the Chief Minister said it is essential to streamline systems governing their operations. The new Act, he added, will have strict provisions for dissolving inactive or dubious institutions, protecting their properties, and ensuring time-bound dispute resolution.

CM Yogi also directed that registration and renewal processes be made fully online, KYC-based, and time-bound, with a stronger framework for accountability and financial audits.

Instructing officials to expedite the drafting of the new Act, the Chief Minister said that all necessary provisions must be incorporated to ensure that registered institutions can function more effectively, contribute to social welfare, and uphold the values of transparency and good governance.