Biker Accidentally Runs Over Snake While Parking, Gets Bitten On Leg In Next Moment; Watch

A shocking viral video capturing a scary encounter between a biker and a snake has taken the internet by storm. The short clip, lasting barely 10 seconds, shows how a seemingly normal parking attempt turned into a frightening moment of panic and near tragedy.

The video shows a biker slowing down to park his motorcycle on the side of a road, completely unaware that a snake was lying just beside the spot. As the bike rolled over the reptile accidentally, the injured snake reacted instantly. In the first attempt, it missed striking the biker, but within seconds, it lunged again and managed to bite his leg.

WATCH VIDEO:

The biker, startled by the sudden movement around his leg and realizing what had happened, leaped off the bike in panic and ran for safety. In his rush, the motorcycle toppled to the ground while the snake continued to thrash on the road. The entire incident was captured on the CCTV camera.

It remains unclear whether the biker was wearing thick clothing that prevented the snake’s fangs from penetrating his skin or if he sustained any serious injury. The exact location of the incident has not been confirmed, but the clip has gone viral across multiple social media platforms, receiving millions of views and reactions.

Users online have expressed a mix of fear and disbelief, and a reminder to always be aware of one’s surroundings, especially in rural or forested areas where snakes are commonly found.

Snake Emerging Out Of Moving Car's Side Mirror

Another chilling incident on the Namakkal–Salem Road in Tamil Nadu left motorists shaken after a driver discovered a snake hiding in his car’s side mirror while driving. The video of the terrifying encounter has gone viral on social media, serving as a stark reminder for vehicle owners to be extra vigilant during the cold and rainy season.