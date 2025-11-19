CBSE To Conduct Webinar Tomorrow To Address Class 10 Students’ Doubts On Dual Board Exams

CBSE to Hold Webinar on Dual Board Exam Format for Class 10 Students | Image: Canva

CBSE Board Exam 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct a nationwide webinar tomorrow, November 20, to address queries related to the newly introduced dual board exam system for Class 10 students. The session will be livestreamed on CBSE’s official YouTube channel and is open to all stakeholders.

CBSE will conduct two board examinations in a year for Class 10 as mandated under NEP 2020. The objective of the webinar is to clarify the procedure, familiarise schools with the new format, and ensure a smooth and transparent examination process. CBSE has invited students, teachers, parents, and school officials to join the session.

How the New Exam System Works

Class 10 students will appear for board exams twice.

First session: February–March (mandatory)

Second session: May (optional for improvement)

CBSE will consider the best score for the final marksheet, which will allow students a second chance to improve their performance without pressure.

Early Release of Final Datesheet this Year

CBSE released its datesheet much earlier than ever before. Both Class 10 and Class 12 board exams would now begin on February 17, 2025. There are adequate gaps between major subjects to ensure that students get ample time for preparation.

Early schedule announcements by CBSE will enable schools to plan for the logistics, while parents and teachers can prepare for the academic year and summer vacations well in advance.

NTA Guidelines to Avoid Exam Clashes

In order to avoid conflict with the JEE (Main) schedule, the National Testing Agency has asked Class 11 students to mention their registration numbers while filling out the application form for JEE.

