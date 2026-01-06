 NEET UG 2026: NTA Issues Registration Guidelines And Aadhaar Advisory; Check Guidelines Here
NTA has released guidelines for NEET UG 2026 registration, advising candidates to ensure Aadhaar details are correct and updated. Applicants must also check the validity of UDID and category certificates before applying at nta.ac.in.

NEET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency, or NTA, has released guidelines and advisory about the NEET UG 2026 registration procedure. Candidates may review the advise on the NTA's official website at nta.ac.in if they wish to apply for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test.

The Agency has instructed all applicants who wish to take the test to make sure their Aadhaar card is correct, current, and valid in every way. The candidate's name, date of birth, gender, photo, address, and biometric information (if relevant) must all be accurately reflected in the Aadhaar records.

NEET UG 2026: Advisory

Candidates can visit the official UIDAI websites, uidai.gov.in or myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in, for services related to Aadhaar updates.

- Name

- Date of Birth

- Gender

- Photograph

- Address

- Biometric Information (wherever applicable)

Candidates must ensure that their UDID card (for persons with disabilities) is valid, updated, and renewed, wherever applicable.

Aspirants are advised to ensure that their Category Certificate (EWS/SC/ST/OBC-NCL) is current and valid.

NEET UG 2026: Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to nta.ac.in, the NTA's official website.

Step 2: On the home page, click the NEET UG 2026 registration option.

Step 3: Candidates will need to input their registration information on a new page.

Step 4: Complete the application after registering.

Step 5: Pay the application cost.

Step 6: Download the confirmation sheet by clicking "Submit."

Step 7: Save a paper copy of it in case you need it later.

Candidates should regularly visit the official NTA websites, nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in, for updates, instructions, and notices related to NEET (UG) 2026.

