GUJCET 2026 Registration Closes Tomorrow At gujcet.gseb.org; Exam On March 29

GUJCET 2026 Registration Closes: Registration for GUCET 2026 will close tomorrow, December 30, 2025. Candidates can apply before the deadline by visiting the official website, gujcet.gseb.org, if they haven't already for the GUJCET 2026 session.

GUJCET 2026 Registration: Important dates

GUJCET 2026 Registration Start Date: December 16, 2026

Last Date to Apply for GUJCET 2026: December 30, 2026

GUJCET 2026 Examination Date: March 29, 2026

GUJCET 2026 Registration: Application fees

Fee: Rs 350

Online Payment Mode:

Credit Card

Debit Card

Net Banking (through SBIePay)

Offline Payment Mode:

Payment at any State Bank of India (SBI) branch

Select the SBIePay “SBI Branch Payment” option

GUJCET 2026 Registration: Steps to apply

Step 1: On the GUJCET official website's homepage, select the "New Candidate Registration" option. Enter your name, email address, and mobile number to generate a password.

Step 2: Pay the INR 350 application fee and enter your login details.

Step 3: Fill out the application completely, including your personal details, academic background, and preferred topic group (Group A, B, or AB). Select English, Hindi, or Gujarati.

Step 4: Upload current passport-sized images and signatures in JPG or JPEG files that range in size from 5 to 50 KB.

Step 5: Verify that all the information is accurate before submitting the application.

Step 6: For your records, download a copy of the confirmation.

GUJCET 2026 Registration: Exam pattern

GUJCET is given for courses such as physics, chemistry, mathematics, or biology, depending on the course that the candidate choose. When the results are released, eligible candidates must register separately on the ACPC portal for counselling and seat assignment.

The GUJCET must be taken by candidates from Groups A, B, and AB of the HSC Science stream who want to enrol in Gujarat's Diploma/Degree Pharmacy or Degree Engineering programs.