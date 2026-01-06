Mumbai Police Bust Fake Degree Racket: 39-Year-Old Man Arrested For Forging Marksheets, Certificates Since 2015 | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Sahar police has registered an FIR against a 39- year-old man for allegedly providing fake marksheets and degree certificates of various universities to students seeking to study abroad. Prathmesh Maniyar, allegedly charged money for the forged documents and had been running the racket since 2015. The accused, a resident of Jamnagar, Gujarat, arrived in Mumbai from Bangkok and landed at CSMIA at around 2.30am on January 4.

During immigration clearance, he presented his passport and boarding pass for verification. However, when questioned about his identity and occupation, he failed to give satisfactory answers. Senior immigration officers initiated an inquiry, which revealed that Maniyar worked as an agent claiming to secure admissions in schools and colleges.

Further investigation found that he allegedly provided fake marksheets and degree certificates of colleges and universities to several students. The police said Maniyar had been running the fraudulent operation for the past 10 years, charging students between Rs50,000 and Rs2 lakh per student through various bank accounts.

He allegedly operated the racket with the help of other agents and shared a portion of the money with associates based in New Delhi, Rajasthan, Bhopal, and Haryana. During a check of his mobile phone, immigration officers recovered multiple PDF copies of forged documents, including Gujarat Board marksheets, Mansarovar Global University certificates, ISBM University certificates, Arni University degree certificates, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Awadh University documents, Uttar Pradesh Board marksheets, Chaudhary Charan Singh University marksheets, and several others.

