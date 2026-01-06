BJP Candidate From Chandivali Faces Backlash Over 'Inappropriate' Dance Performance On 'Laila Main Laila' During Campaign For BMC Elections

A dance performance at an election campaigning event organised by Bharatiya Janata Party’s ward 157 candidate Asha Ishwar Tayde has sparked a row among citizens. | X @fpjindia

Mumbai: A dance performance at an election campaigning event organised by Bharatiya Janata Party’s ward 157 candidate Asha Ishwar Tayde has sparked a row among citizens, who condemned the performance calling it inappropriate and “making women dance for votes.”

Video of performance in front of Shivaji Maharaj and Ambedkar idols goes viral

A video of a female dancer performing on ‘Laila Main Laila’ song at an election campaigning event went viral on social media on Monday. In the video, the dancer was seen performing on a stage in front of the idols of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Babasaheb Ambedkar. A huge banner on the stage showed that the event was organised by Tayde, who is a BJP candidate from ward no. 157 in Chandivali.

While the event was originally organised on December 10, according to a live video posted on Facebook by the candidate’s husband Ishwar Tayde, the video went viral on X as citizens called out the candidate for organising an “inappropriate dance performance.” An X user, Siddhesh Patil, posted the video on Monday and expressed resentment towards the inappropriate dance in front of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s idol and said that “BJP is making women dance for votes.”

Residents’ body contrasts civic demands with ‘item song’ campaign

Chandivali Citizens’ Welfare Association (CCWA) also criticised the candidate for organising the dance performance and drew contrasting comparisons between citizens’ demands and the election campaigning. The residents’ group highlighted that while it released a 24-point manifesto focusing on roads, RTI and transparency, the candidate resorted to an “item song.”

“Mumbai deserves a solution to issues, not Laila kaisi hoon main Laila dances,” CCWA’s X post read.

