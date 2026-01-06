 Mumbai News: Man Falls Into Nullah Near Sanjay Gandhi National Park In Borivali, Rescued By Police During Election Bandobast Duty
A man fell into a nullah near Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Borivali East late Sunday and was rescued by Dahisar police. He was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali, where he was treated for a fractured hand. Police are probing the circumstances leading to the incident.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 03:13 AM IST
A man fell into a nullah near Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Borivali East late on Sunday. | Representative Image/ Investopedia

Mumbai: A man fell into a nullah near Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Borivali East late on Sunday. A team from the Dahisar police station rescued him and rushed him to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali. Police said the man sustained a fracture to his hand.

Investigation launched into circumstances of the fall

Police are probing the circumstances that led to his fall and are also investigating whether he had a dispute with anyone. His statement will be recorded once he recovers.

Police officials said they were engaged in bandobast duty for political campaign rallies ahead of the upcoming BMC elections when the incident occurred.

