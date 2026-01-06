 GUJCET 2026 Extended Registration Deadline Closes Today At gseb.org; Exam Scheduled For March 29
GUJCET 2026 registration will close today, January 6, 2026, on the official GSEB website, gseb.org. The entrance exam for engineering and pharmacy courses in Gujarat is scheduled to be held on March 29, 2026.

SimpleUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 10:25 AM IST
GUJCET 2026 Registration: GUJCET 2026 registration will close on January 6, 2026, according to the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board. The direct URL to apply for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test may be found on the GSEB's official website, gseb.org. The deadline for applications was originally December 30, 2025, but it was later extended to January 6.

GUJCET 2026 Registration: Important dates

GUJCET 2026 Registration Start Date: December 16, 2025

Extended Last Date to Apply for GUJCET 2026: January 6, 2026

GUJCET 2026 Examination Date: March 29, 2026

GUJCET 2026 Registration: Application fees

Fee: Rs 350

Online Payment Mode:

Credit Card

Debit Card

Net Banking (through SBIePay)

Offline Payment Mode:

Payment at any State Bank of India (SBI) branch

Select the SBIePay “SBI Branch Payment” option

GUJCET 2026 Registration: Steps to apply

Candidates can use the instructions below to apply for the exam:

Step 1: Go to gseb.org, the GSEB's official website.

Step 2: Select the GUJCET 2026 link from the main page.

Step 3: Candidates will need to input their registration information on a new page.

Step 4: Complete the application after registering.

Step 5: Pay the application cost.

Step 6: Download the confirmation sheet by clicking "Submit."

Step 7: Save a paper copy of it in case you need it later.

GUJCET 2026 Registration: Exam pattern

Depending on the course the candidate chooses, GUJCET is administered for subjects including biology, chemistry, physics, and mathematics. Eligible candidates must register individually on the ACPC portal for counselling and seat assignment when the results are made public.

Candidates from Groups A, B, and AB of the HSC Science stream who wish to enrol in Gujarat's Diploma/Degree Pharmacy or Degree Engineering programs must take the GUJCET.

