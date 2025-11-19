Tripura University Result 2025: Semester 2, 4, 6 Tentative Marksheet Out; Details Here

Tripura University Even Semester Result 2025 | Canva

Tripura University Result 2025: Tripura University has issued tentative Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharma) results for the second, fourth, and sixth semesters of 2025. Applicants can access the result PDFs from the official website of Tripura University at tripurauniv.ac.in.

The college has made the records available in digital format so that students can easily examine their grades and view the comprehensive result sheets, which include performance indicators for each semester.

Note: Students are advised to verify their details carefully.

Tripura University Result 2025: How to download?

Students can follow the steps below to get semester-specific PDFs:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Tripura University at tripurauniv.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the “University Results” option.

Step 3: After this, select the BPharma second, fourth or sixth semester result for 2025 link.

Step 4: Next, click on the relevant PDF link.

Step 5: Now, the result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the file and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to check the semester 2 result

Click here to access the semester 4 result

Access the semester 6 result PDF here

Read Also A Moment Of Pure Respect: Bihar Students Honour Nagaland Police In Viral Video

Tripura University Result 2025: Details mentioned

The second-semester BPharma result PDF contains student names, roll numbers, Semester Grade Point Average (SGPA), Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA), and remarks from the university.

In contrast, the fourth and sixth semester PDFs do not include student names. These lists only include roll numbers with accompanying SGPA, CGPA, and notes.

Tripura University Result 2025: Final marksheet

Candidates may be asked to acquire final verified mark sheets from their respective departments after the reviewing the tentative result. Students should save a copy of the downloaded PDF for academic purposes, document verification, and future requirements.