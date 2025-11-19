A Moment Of Pure Respect: Bihar Students Honour Nagaland Police In Viral Video

Bihar Students Honour Nagaland Police In Viral Video | Instagram

Viral Video: A touching scene from Bihar has captured the internet's attention, reaffirming the unique spirit that defines Bihar. In a world where cultural divides frequently breed separation, a small act of kindness from Middle School Parora, located in Purnia District, profoundly affected the Nagaland police.

The video, which has gone viral, shows a touching moment between police officers and a group of children from Bihar. Students with a show of respect, touched the policemen's feet – a gesture steeped in Indian custom, signifying both thanks and deference. The video showed police officers adorned with garlands, while the students, in turn, caressed their feet and were blessed. As the movie neared its conclusion, the teachers and students posed for photographs beside the police, a snapshot of camaraderie that bridged the gap between their respective states.

The emotional impact behind the gesture was more important than the action itself. Despite the clichés commonly associated with Biharis, such as mocking, prejudice, and casual discrimination, these incidents highlight the actual core of Bihar's culture.

Biharis are often recognised for their humility, their welcoming nature, and their straightforwardness, all of which are underpinned by strong, enduring principles. Even when faced with disdain, these people consistently respond with kindness and respect, demonstrating a character formed not on self-interest, but on understanding.

Netizens reactions

As soon as the video went viral on social media, people started dropping their opinions in the comment section. One user commented, "This is the one thing about Bihar which touched my heart." Another user said, "This is the culture of Bihar." A third user said, "Love from Nagaland." "Teach them to do "Pranam". Dont make them bow in front of everyone," a comment reads.