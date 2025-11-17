 Bihar Board Exam Date Sheet 2026: When Will BSEB Announce Class 10th 12th Time Table? Students Await Official Update
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationBihar Board Exam Date Sheet 2026: When Will BSEB Announce Class 10th 12th Time Table? Students Await Official Update

Bihar Board Exam Date Sheet 2026: When Will BSEB Announce Class 10th 12th Time Table? Students Await Official Update

BSEB has not yet released the Class 10 and 12 datesheet for the 2026 board exams. As per past trends, the timetable is usually announced in November–December via a press conference. Last year, exams were held in February–March after practicals in January. The upcoming datesheet will be issued as a PDF on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in with subject-wise details and instructions.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 04:15 PM IST
article-image
Bihar Board Exam Date Sheet 2026 | Image: Canva

Bihar Board Exam Date Sheet 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the exam dates for the Class 10 and 12 board exams 2026 soon. According to media reports, the board is likely to stick to its traditional November–December timeline for announcing exam schedules. Once issued, the timetable will be available on the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Until now, the datesheet has traditionally been released through a formal press conference, arranged either in late November or early December. In 2024, the timetable was released on December 7th, so a similar declaration could be expected this year as well.

Board examinations are likely to be held in the February–March cycle. BSEB usually conducts matric and intermediate exams in the months of February and March every year.

A similar pattern is expected to be followed for the 2026 board exams. The datesheet will be released as a PDF comprising subject-wise examination dates and instructions.

FPJ Shorts
'Silence Doesn't Mean I Am Wrong': Aishwarya Sharma Breaks Silence On Bullying Allegations Amid Divorce Rumours With Neil Bhatt
'Silence Doesn't Mean I Am Wrong': Aishwarya Sharma Breaks Silence On Bullying Allegations Amid Divorce Rumours With Neil Bhatt
Infibeam Avenues Gets RBI Nod For Offline Payment Aggregation, What This Means For Its Expanding Fintech Footprint?
Infibeam Avenues Gets RBI Nod For Offline Payment Aggregation, What This Means For Its Expanding Fintech Footprint?
India’s GDP Likely To Grow 7 Per Cent In Q2 FY26 As Industry Outperforms Services: ICRA Report
India’s GDP Likely To Grow 7 Per Cent In Q2 FY26 As Industry Outperforms Services: ICRA Report
7-Acre Training Facility, PV's Sindhu Trainer, Chef And Dedication: How Smriti Mandhana Achieved Her World Cup Dream
7-Acre Training Facility, PV's Sindhu Trainer, Chef And Dedication: How Smriti Mandhana Achieved Her World Cup Dream

The schedule to be announced will contain the list of all subjects, the timing of examinations, and instructions to be followed by candidates. Students should go through the instructions once the document is available.

Last year, BSEB recorded an overall pass percentage of 87.21% in the Class 12 board exams. Stream-wise results included 86.15% in Arts, 94.88% in Commerce, and 87.80% in Science, reflecting consistent performance across disciplines.

Read Also
SSC Updates Disability Certificate Norms, Introduces Two-Form System For PwBD Candidates
article-image

Bihar Board Exam Timetable 2026: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link Bihar Board Exam Timetable 2026 for class 10th 12th

Step 3: The Bihar Board Exam Schedule 2026 PDF will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download the Bihar Board Exam Timetable 2026 PDF and save it for future reference

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PSTCL Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Opens For 609 Posts; Check Eligibility Criteria Here

PSTCL Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Opens For 609 Posts; Check Eligibility Criteria Here

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025: Stray Vacancy Round Allotment Result Released; Candidates To...

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025: Stray Vacancy Round Allotment Result Released; Candidates To...

West Bengal: Petition Filed Challenging WBSSC Teacher Recruitment Results In Calcutta High Court

West Bengal: Petition Filed Challenging WBSSC Teacher Recruitment Results In Calcutta High Court

Calcutta High Court To Hear Petition Challenging Teacher Recruitment Interview List Anomalies On Nov...

Calcutta High Court To Hear Petition Challenging Teacher Recruitment Interview List Anomalies On Nov...

Delhi Red Fort Blast Case: Faridabad Police Question Over 2,000 Kashmiri Students & Tenants In Probe

Delhi Red Fort Blast Case: Faridabad Police Question Over 2,000 Kashmiri Students & Tenants In Probe