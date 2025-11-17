Bihar Board Exam Date Sheet 2026: When Will BSEB Announce Class 10th 12th Time Table? Students Await Official Update

Bihar Board Exam Date Sheet 2026 | Image: Canva

Bihar Board Exam Date Sheet 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the exam dates for the Class 10 and 12 board exams 2026 soon. According to media reports, the board is likely to stick to its traditional November–December timeline for announcing exam schedules. Once issued, the timetable will be available on the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Until now, the datesheet has traditionally been released through a formal press conference, arranged either in late November or early December. In 2024, the timetable was released on December 7th, so a similar declaration could be expected this year as well.

Board examinations are likely to be held in the February–March cycle. BSEB usually conducts matric and intermediate exams in the months of February and March every year.

A similar pattern is expected to be followed for the 2026 board exams. The datesheet will be released as a PDF comprising subject-wise examination dates and instructions.

The schedule to be announced will contain the list of all subjects, the timing of examinations, and instructions to be followed by candidates. Students should go through the instructions once the document is available.

Last year, BSEB recorded an overall pass percentage of 87.21% in the Class 12 board exams. Stream-wise results included 86.15% in Arts, 94.88% in Commerce, and 87.80% in Science, reflecting consistent performance across disciplines.

Bihar Board Exam Timetable 2026: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link Bihar Board Exam Timetable 2026 for class 10th 12th

Step 3: The Bihar Board Exam Schedule 2026 PDF will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download the Bihar Board Exam Timetable 2026 PDF and save it for future reference