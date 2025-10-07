 CAT 2025 Application Correction Window Closes Today At iimcat.ac.in; Check Editable And Non-Editable Fields
CAT 2025 Application Correction Window Closes Today At iimcat.ac.in; Check Editable And Non-Editable Fields

The CAT 2025 application correction window closes today, October 7, at IIM Kozhikode. Candidates can edit details like name, photo, signature, and test city on iimcat.ac.in before the deadline.

CAT 2025: The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 application correction windown will close today, October 7, 2025, at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode. Final modifications to the CAT 2025 application form can be made by registered candidates who have not yet checked their information on the official website, iimcat.ac.in. No more edits will be permitted after the window closes.

CAT 2025: Exam date and time

Registration end date: September 20, 2025

Exam date: November 30, 2025

Number of sessions: 3 sessions in a single day

Exam duration: 120 minutes (2 hours)

CAT 2025: Editable field

Personal details: Candidate’s name

Uploaded documents: Photograph and signature

Exam preference: Test city choice

Fee: No additional charges for corrections (as clarified by IIM Kozhikode)

Important note: Corrections must be done carefully since this is a one-time opportunity before submission closes

CAT 2025: Non- Editable field

Email ID (registered at the time of application)

Mobile number (used for registration/OTP verification)

Date of birth

Category (General, OBC, SC, ST, EWS, PwD)

Academic details (Class 10, Class 12, graduation marks)

Work experience details (if entered)

Spelling corrections beyond minor edits (once locked)

CAT 2025: Steps to make the correction

Applicants can modify their application form by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to iimcat.ac.in, the official website.

Step 2: Select the option labelled "Registered Candidate Login."

Step 3: Log in with your User ID and password.

Step 4: Make the required modifications and click "Save."

Step 5: Download and print a copy of the amended CAT 2025 registration form for your records.

To prevent any last-minute technological difficulties, applicants are advised to finish their correction before the window closes. IIM Kozhikode has reaffirmed that no more requests for modifications will be accepted after the correction facility is closed.

