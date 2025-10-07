US Denies Visa To Indian Student Awarded ₹89 Lakh Columbia Scholarship After Social Media Screening

Kaushik Raj, a 27-year-old Indian journalist, was denied a US student visa despite receiving a $100,000 scholarship to study Data Journalism at Columbia University. He believes the rejection followed scrutiny of his social media posts. | Image: X/@kaushikrj6

Kaushik Raj, a 27-year-old journalist and a student from India, was denied a US student visa despite being selected for a $100,000 (approximately ₹89 lakh) scholarship to pursue a Master’s degree in Data Journalism at Columbia University. Raj was set to begin his course in mid-August but was stopped short after the visa rejection, which he believes was linked to his social media activity.

Social Media Vetting Under Scrutiny

Raj had completed all formalities, including the interview, when he was asked to submit his social media handles, a step mandated under a Trump-era policy that remains active. While the rejection letter cited insufficient ties to India, Raj suspects that the decision was influenced by his online presence, which included posts related to hate crimes and India’s treatment of minorities.

“I wasn’t very active online and never expressed opinions on global issues like Gaza,” Raj said, as reported by The Washington Post. "But I did share my reporting, stories on hate crimes and India’s treatment of Muslims."

“If they were not satisfied with my application, they could have refused during the interview. But they rejected me after asking me for my social media details," he said, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Others Face Similar Rejections

According to The Washington Post, at least three other Indian students faced similar denials in recent months despite fulfilling all formal criteria. All were reportedly told that they lacked sufficient ties to India, the standard justification under Section 214(b) of the US Immigration and Nationality Act.

Read Also India Tops List Of Countries With Highest Number Of Students Staying Illegally In Canada With Over...

US Defends Social Media Screening Policy

The US State Department maintains that the social media vetting policy is critical to national security. White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly said the screening process helps identify applicants who might pose threats or attempt to undermine US foreign policy interests.

Earlier this year, the US government issued new guidance mandating comprehensive online background checks for all F, M, and J visa applicants, covering international students and exchange visitors.

“We use all available information in our visa screening and vetting to identify visa applicants who are inadmissible, including through their online activity,” a State Department spokesperson said.

Sharp Drop in Student Visa Arrivals from India

The controversy comes amid a sharp decline in student arrivals from India. According to data from the International Trade Administration, the number of Indian students entering the US fell by 50% in August 2025, contributing to a 19% overall year-on-year decline. This marks the fifth consecutive month of decrease, bringing student arrivals to a four-year low of around 313,000.