 US Denies Visa To Indian Student Awarded ₹89 Lakh Columbia Scholarship After Social Media Screening
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUS Denies Visa To Indian Student Awarded ₹89 Lakh Columbia Scholarship After Social Media Screening

US Denies Visa To Indian Student Awarded ₹89 Lakh Columbia Scholarship After Social Media Screening

Indian journalist Kaushik Raj was denied a US student visa despite winning a $100,000 Columbia University scholarship. He suspects his visa rejection was linked to US officials reviewing his social media activity, which included reports on hate crimes and minority issues in India.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Tuesday, October 07, 2025, 10:52 AM IST
article-image
Kaushik Raj, a 27-year-old Indian journalist, was denied a US student visa despite receiving a $100,000 scholarship to study Data Journalism at Columbia University. He believes the rejection followed scrutiny of his social media posts. | Image: X/@kaushikrj6

Kaushik Raj, a 27-year-old journalist and a student from India, was denied a US student visa despite being selected for a $100,000 (approximately ₹89 lakh) scholarship to pursue a Master’s degree in Data Journalism at Columbia University. Raj was set to begin his course in mid-August but was stopped short after the visa rejection, which he believes was linked to his social media activity.

Social Media Vetting Under Scrutiny

Raj had completed all formalities, including the interview, when he was asked to submit his social media handles, a step mandated under a Trump-era policy that remains active. While the rejection letter cited insufficient ties to India, Raj suspects that the decision was influenced by his online presence, which included posts related to hate crimes and India’s treatment of minorities.

“I wasn’t very active online and never expressed opinions on global issues like Gaza,” Raj said, as reported by The Washington Post. "But I did share my reporting, stories on hate crimes and India’s treatment of Muslims."

FPJ Shorts
US Denies Visa To Indian Student Awarded ₹89 Lakh Columbia Scholarship After Social Media Screening
US Denies Visa To Indian Student Awarded ₹89 Lakh Columbia Scholarship After Social Media Screening
Street Dog Interrupts Rabies Awareness Play In Kerala, Bites Actor In Confusion After Sound Effects Mimic Barking Sounds | VIDEO
Street Dog Interrupts Rabies Awareness Play In Kerala, Bites Actor In Confusion After Sound Effects Mimic Barking Sounds | VIDEO
Mumbai Accident: 1 Killed, 6 Others Injured As Speeding Tempo Traveller Crashes Into BEST Bus In Dadar
Mumbai Accident: 1 Killed, 6 Others Injured As Speeding Tempo Traveller Crashes Into BEST Bus In Dadar
Mercedes-Benz India Reports Highest Monthly Sales, 2,500 Cars Sold In Nine Days, Fuelled By GST Reforms & Festive Demand
Mercedes-Benz India Reports Highest Monthly Sales, 2,500 Cars Sold In Nine Days, Fuelled By GST Reforms & Festive Demand

“If they were not satisfied with my application, they could have refused during the interview. But they rejected me after asking me for my social media details," he said, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Others Face Similar Rejections

According to The Washington Post, at least three other Indian students faced similar denials in recent months despite fulfilling all formal criteria. All were reportedly told that they lacked sufficient ties to India, the standard justification under Section 214(b) of the US Immigration and Nationality Act.

Read Also
India Tops List Of Countries With Highest Number Of Students Staying Illegally In Canada With Over...
article-image

US Defends Social Media Screening Policy

The US State Department maintains that the social media vetting policy is critical to national security. White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly said the screening process helps identify applicants who might pose threats or attempt to undermine US foreign policy interests.

Earlier this year, the US government issued new guidance mandating comprehensive online background checks for all F, M, and J visa applicants, covering international students and exchange visitors.

“We use all available information in our visa screening and vetting to identify visa applicants who are inadmissible, including through their online activity,” a State Department spokesperson said.

Sharp Drop in Student Visa Arrivals from India

The controversy comes amid a sharp decline in student arrivals from India. According to data from the International Trade Administration, the number of Indian students entering the US fell by 50% in August 2025, contributing to a 19% overall year-on-year decline. This marks the fifth consecutive month of decrease, bringing student arrivals to a four-year low of around 313,000.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

US Denies Visa To Indian Student Awarded ₹89 Lakh Columbia Scholarship After Social Media...

US Denies Visa To Indian Student Awarded ₹89 Lakh Columbia Scholarship After Social Media...

Mumbai Hit-And-Run Case: 21-Year-Old Ruia College Student Dies After Being Abandoned On Road...

Mumbai Hit-And-Run Case: 21-Year-Old Ruia College Student Dies After Being Abandoned On Road...

Mithibai College Evacuated After Parents Clash Over 75% Attendance Rule

Mithibai College Evacuated After Parents Clash Over 75% Attendance Rule

Panvel News: CKTT NSS Launches Village Cleanliness Drive In Nhavkhar To Mark Ramsheth Thakur’s...

Panvel News: CKTT NSS Launches Village Cleanliness Drive In Nhavkhar To Mark Ramsheth Thakur’s...

Mumbai: Chaos At Mithibai College As Parents Clash With Principal Over Attendance Dispute; Police...

Mumbai: Chaos At Mithibai College As Parents Clash With Principal Over Attendance Dispute; Police...