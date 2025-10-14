Maharashtra News: Wada Farmers Stage Protest Over Compensation For Land Affected By High-Voltage Power Line Towers

Farmers in Wada hold bhajan protests outside the Sub-Divisional Office demanding fair compensation for land affected by power line towers | Representative Image

Palghar, Maharashtra: Farmers in Wada taluka whose land has been affected by the installation of high-voltage power line towers have been staging a sit-in and devotional bhajan protest outside the Wada Sub-Divisional Office for the past seven days.

The farmers claim that despite towers being erected on their farmland, they have yet to receive adequate compensation, prompting them to unite and demand fair payment. Frustration has grown as no solution has been provided so far.

Towers Installed Without Consent, Farmers Allege

Across Palghar district, including the talukas of Wada, Vikramgad, and Jawhar, private companies have been installing transmission towers on farmland without prior notice or consent from landowners. The affected farmers allege that the towers disrupt normal farming activities, making crop cultivation difficult and causing long-term losses. According to the farmers, they are not receiving proper compensation for the damage to their land.

“Towers are being erected on our land, making it permanently unusable. We cannot sow crops or plant trees there. Yet, the government has provided no fair compensation. This is highly unjust,” said an affected farmer.

Hundreds Join Protest, Demand Policy Change

Approximately 350–400 farmers have participated in the protest since last Wednesday. Local representatives have met with the protestors and assured them that efforts are being made to resolve the issue. Meanwhile, the farmers have urged the administration to pay closer attention to their concerns.

Key Demands of the Farmers:

. Compensation for affected land should follow a “one district, one rate” principle — ₹10 lakh per guntha (currently, only ₹2.5 lakh per guntha is being offered).

. Increase the compensation for power line impact from 30% to 100%.

. Employment should be provided to one member of each affected farmer’s family.

. Compensation should be paid at five times the current rate.

. No construction work should begin until full compensation is paid to the affected farmers.

. Prior consent of farmers must be obtained before starting any work on agricultural land.

Authorities Forward Farmers’ Demands

A senior official stated that the farmers’ demands are policy-related and have been forwarded to higher authorities for consideration.

The ongoing protest has reportedly caused some disruption at the sub-divisional office, with officials and staff facing difficulties in carrying out routine administrative work.

