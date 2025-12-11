Interesting Facts About Former President Of India Pranab Mukherjee On His Birth Anniversary

By: Sunanda Singh | December 11, 2025
Pranab Mukherjee was one of the former Presidents of India. December 11 marks his birth anniversary.
Pranab Mukherjee studied at Suri Vidyasagar College and later earned an LLB degree and an MA in political science and history from the University of Calcutta.
He co-founded the Bangla Congress, which later merged with the Indian National Congress under Indira Gandhi in 1972.
Mukherjee served as India's Minister of External Affairs (1995), Defence (2004), and Finance (2009-2012).
As Finance Minister, he was named the "World's Best Finance Minister" by Euromoney in 1984.
Mukherjee became India's first Bengali President on July 25, 2012, and shared his journey in a book.
He enjoyed reading, gardening, and music alongside his political career. He was awarded the Bharat Ratna in 2019 and Padma Bhushan in 2008.
He passed away in 2020 due to health complications during the COVID-19 pandemic.
