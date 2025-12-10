International Mountain Day 2025: Know Some Interesting Facts About Mount Everest

By: Sunanda Singh | December 10, 2025

International Mountain Day is celebrated each year on December 11th to enhance worldwide awareness regarding the significance of mountains for water, food, biodiversity, and livelihoods.

On this special occasion, take a look at some of the interesting facts about the highest mountain in the world:

The Mount Everest is 60 million years old and the part of Everest is situated in the Mahalangur range of the Himalayas, along the Nepal-Tibet border.

Mount Everest is also known as Sagarmatha (Forehead in the Sky) in Nepal, and in Tibet, it is called Chomolungma, which means Goddess Mother of the World.

Mount Everest is the tallest mountain in the world, meters (29,031.7 feet) above sea level.

Mount Everest was formed by the collision of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates 60 million years ago.

Despite extreme conditions, animals like Himalayan tahrs, snow leopards, and bar-headed geese have been spotted in Everest's surrounding areas.

