Millennials And Gen Z Are Ditching High-End Fashion—Here’s Why Thrifting Is The New Trend

Once upon a time, luxury meant the new, the shiny, the untouched. A designer bag straight out of the store, tags still on, was the ultimate prize. But if you peek inside a Gen Z or a millennial closet today, you’ll see something different happening. Among the latest sneakers and cute tops, there’s a growing love for clothes with history, a vintage jacket, an old tee with character, or a thrifted bag that feels one of a kind.

In a world where trends change faster than the weather, thrifting has become the cool kid’s version of luxury. What was once considered ‘secondhand’ is now considered ‘smart.’ It’s no longer just about saving money but about standing for something, individuality, creativity, and care for the planet.

“Honestly, finding a great thrifted piece makes me way prouder than buying something branded. There’s something exciting about discovering a unique piece that feels like it was meant for you. It’s like a little treasure hunt, and that satisfaction is unmatched,” says Chandni Shah, a Gen Z shopper.

New meaning of luxury

Luxury used to be about exclusivity and big price tags. But times have changed. For today’s young generation, it’s not just about owning something expensive but about owning something meaningful. Thrifting fits perfectly into this idea. Buying pre-loved items helps reduce waste, supports sustainability, and lets people express themselves in their own way.

Social media has made this shift even bigger. Thrift hauls and ‘before and after’ outfit videos have taken over Instagram and YouTube. Influencers proudly show off their secondhand finds, and followers love it because it feels real and personal. A thrifted jacket with a story behind it feels far more special than a store-bought one that everyone else already owns.

Fashion that feels good

Younger shoppers are also more aware of how fashion impacts the planet. They know fast fashion comes with a heavy cost, pollution, poor working conditions, and waste. So, they’re turning to slower, more mindful choices.

“Maybe thrifting is becoming a new kind of luxury. Not in the traditional sense, but because it’s about being conscious, saving money, and doing something good for the environment,” says Gen Z Hanish Sugandh. That’s what makes thrifting special. It allows you to dress the way you like, tell your own story, and still feel like you’re doing something good. Each item has a life of its own, and when you wear it, you give it another chance to shine.

Other side of the rack

But not everyone sees thrifting the same way. Some worry that it’s becoming too trendy and losing its original purpose. Sapna V, a millennial who has been part of a group that does freecycle, puts it simply. “Thrift shopping is meant for those who cannot spend a fortune on items but have money constraints. But yes, once those who can afford it come into the picture, even thrifted products can go out of hand for others. I have heard, in the West, people pick free items like furniture or clothes, fix them a bit, and sell them for a profit. Now that’s not fair to those who actually need affordable stuff,” she expresses.

For her, thrifting is more about practicality and sustainability than fashion trends. “When I get my favourite things for little to no price, I can spend my saved money on something I need but cannot thrift,” she says.

For her, protecting the planet is important. She narrates, “I love books. But they can be expensive. I’ve been thrifting them from second-hand book fairs and have found some amazing titles at very low prices. As part of a freecycle group, I’ve even got music CDs for free, classics, even. When you thrift or freecycle, you’re saving products from going into landfills. You’re saving the planet.” This reminds us that the true spirit of thrifting isn’t just about style. It’s about choosing wisely, reusing what already exists, and finding joy in simplicity.

Not everyone’s thrift story

Of course, there are still people who haven’t joined the thrift movement yet. “I’ve never really done thrifting. I’ve always seen it as using someone else’s old clothes, so I never explored it much,” admits Nandni Mandal. Still, she tries to make better shopping choices by picking ethical and sustainable brands. For many, thrifting feels new or unfamiliar, but the idea behind it being mindful and thoughtful is slowly catching on.

Then there are those who stand somewhere in the middle, curious but not quite converted. “I’ve honestly never done proper thrifting before. I did try a couple of times but didn’t find anything that really caught my eye, so I never got into it seriously,” says Divya Singh, a millennial. However, she feels that thrifting is slowly becoming a new form of luxury. It's not about rejecting the old idea of luxury, but about redefining it to fit a new world.

Not just a trend

Thrifting today is more than a trend, it’s a movement that reflects changing values. What was once about affordability has transformed into a symbol of awareness and authenticity. Whether it’s a Gen Z and Millennials proudly posting their thrift haul or a millennial rediscovering the charm of old books, the idea is the same, true luxury isn’t in excess, it’s in intention.

Maybe that’s what makes thrifting so beautiful. It brings together style and sustainability in one humble act, finding joy in what already exists. As the world spins faster with new trends every day, perhaps the real luxury is learning to slow down, appreciate the old, and make it feel new again.