Woman Shares How Blind Parents Raised Her & Re-Unites Them With Their Gurus At Alumni: Internet Showers Love

Instagram creator and musician Priyanka Parashar recently touched millions of hearts after opening up about her parents’ life journey. In a candid video, she revealed that both her parents are blind, something she rarely spoke about on her platform before. Priyanka said she never wanted people to follow her out of sympathy but instead hoped they would recognize her for her talent and creativity.

Parents who raised her against all odds

Recounting her childhood, Priyanka described the immense hardships her parents faced in raising her. “In one hand, they held a stick and in the other, they held me,” she shared. Despite their disability, her parents moved cities to ensure she received proper schooling, juggling office responsibilities and household chores along the way.

Her father, she revealed, always carved out time from his packed schedule to teach her music, a gift that would later shape her career. Her mother, balancing both work and home, took on most of the household responsibilities. Priyanka admitted that witnessing their struggles often made her wish she could have been there to help them even before her own birth.

The role of gurus in their lives

Before Priyanka came along, her parents had the support of their mentors and teachers, who guided them through life’s challenges. Honoring that bond, Priyanka decided to take her parents back to meet their gurus during an alumni meet. The emotional reunion was captured in the video, where her parents appeared overwhelmed with joy as they revisited the place where their journeys began.

Netizens pour in love and support

The heartwarming video quickly went viral, amassing over 4.5 million views and counting. Netizens showered the family with love, admiration, and blessings. One user commented, “This post is all hearts! May God give them good health and long life, and may you be blessed always.” Another wrote, “Your parents did a wonderful job raising you… lots of respect and love your way.”

Many users also praised the strength of Priyanka’s parents, with one comment reading, “This is the premium side of Instagram. Your parents deserve recognition, and you are truly their blessing. Kudos to the whole family.”

Priyanka’s heartfelt revelation is more than just a personal story—it is a reminder of resilience, love, and the unshakable strength of family. Her parents’ struggles, their dedication to her upbringing, and her gratitude for their sacrifices left audiences deeply moved, proving that behind every success lies a powerful story of perseverance.