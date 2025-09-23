Slow Horses Season 5 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Gary Oldman & Kristin Scott Thomas' Series Online

Slow Horses Season 5 OTT Release Date | Photo Credit:

Slow Horses is a crime thriller series starring Gary Oldman and Kristin Scott Thomas in the lead roles. The acclaimed series, inspired by Mick Herron's Slough House book, is set to premiere on Apple TV+, starting from September 24, 2025. The series explores themes of redemption and second chances for disgraced agents, the bureaucratic nature of intelligence work, and loyalty versus self-interest.

About Slow Horses Season 5

The streaming platform shared the trailer of the series on X and wrote, "A compromised agent, a destabilized London, and a can of paint.#SlowHorses returns for a new season September 24 on Apple TV+." The series also explores themes of moral ambiguity and dark psychology of espionage, the blurred lines between failure and success, and the contrasts between the romanticised Cold War era of spying and the complex realities of the modern intelligence world.

Plot overview

The plot of the series revolves around a group of MI5 agents, known as the "Slow Horses", who try to eliminate the sinister forces from England. What happens when the dysfunctional team, which is headed by Jackson Lamb, learns about a suicide attack in the city? Will the squad be able to prevent the attack?

Cast and charachters

The cast of the series includes Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb, Kristin Scott Thomas as Diana Taverner, Saskia Reeves as Catherine Standish, Steven Waddington as Jed Moody, and Jack Lowden as River Cartwright, among others. It is directed by James Hawes, Saul Metzstein, and Jeremy Lovering. Will James Smith has written the series along with Jonny Stockwood, Mark Denton, and Morwenna Banks. It is produced by Jane Robertson under the banner of Sony Pictures Television Studios, See-Saw Films, and Flying Studio Pictures.