 Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda To Get Married On February 2? VIRAL VIDEO Shows Grand Wedding Prep At Udaipur's City Palace
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, one of Tollywood's most adored couples got engaged in October 2025 and are speculated to tie the knot soon. While earlier reports suggested February 26, a viral video claims the wedding is tomorrow (February 2), showing grand wedding preparations at Udaipur's City Palace. The couple, rumoured to be dating since 2018, have never confirmed their relationship.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 11:55 AM IST
article-image
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda | Photo Via Instagram/@tanyaa.yaaa

Lovebirds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, one of Tollywood's most adored couples, who reportedly got engaged in October 2025 at Vijay's Hyderabad residence in the presence of close friends and family, are all set to become Mr and Mrs soon. While earlier reports suggested that the duo might tie the knot on February 26, a viral video circulating on social media now claims that the D-day is tomorrow (February 2).

Video Shows Prep In Udaipur For Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Wedding

The video further suggests that wedding preparations are in full swing at the iconic City Palace in Udaipur. A content creator named Tanya (@tanyaa.yaaa), who is currently holidaying in Udaipur, Rajasthan, shared a video on her Instagram handle offering a glimpse of the grand-scale preparations underway.

The clip showcases massive chandeliers, elaborate stages, floral arrangements, and several workers busy setting up the decor across the venue, further fuelling excitement among fans.

Check out the viral video:

article-image

In the video, the Instagram user was heard saying, "Guys, we are giving you an update. We are at the City Palace in Udaipur. And they are decorating the palace. And we came to know that someone is getting married here. And guess who? Who could it be? Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda. They are getting married. Let me show you the decorations. I am giving you exclusive news. On 2nd February, they are getting married."

However, it has not been confirmed whether the duo are indeed getting married tomorrow.

Rashmika Mandanna Reacts To Wedding Reports

Amid the wedding reports, on Friday night, Rashmika was spotted at the Mumbai airport. While interacting with the paparazzi, a camera person asked Rashmika, "Hume invite nahi kar rahe aap?" She seemingly blushed and acted as if she had no idea what the paparazzo was hinting at, replying with a laugh, "Kis baat ke liye?"

When he insisted that she knew exactly what he meant, the actress quickly changed the topic, adding, "Film release abhi toh…kuch karna padega."

Rashmika and Vijay have been rumoured to be dating since starring together in Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019), but they never officially confirmed their relationship, despite being spotted vacationing together and appearing in public.

