 'Beautiful Jodi': Vijay Deverakonda Kisses Rashmika Mandanna's Hand; Fans Love Their PDA - Watch Viral Video
Vijay Deverakonda attended the success meet of Rashmika Mandanna starrer The Girlfriend in Hyderabad, and a video of them has gone viral on social media. In the video, Vijay is seen kissing Rashmika's hand, and fans are going gaga over their PDA (public display of affection).

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 10:11 AM IST
Check out the video below...

Fans Love Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna's PDA

A fan commented on the video, "The way Rashmika is blushing ❤️ (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "Beautiful Jodi (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "@thedeverakonda @rashmika_mandanna beautiful pair, may God give you lots of love and happiness (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's Speech At The Girlfriend Success Meet

According to Gulte, Rashmika in her speech said, "Last but not least, Vijay… Vijju has been a part of this film from the very beginning, and today he's here at the success meet too. For me, he's part of this whole journey. I can only hope everyone has a Vijay Deverakonda in their lives, because that's a blessing."

Even Vijay praised the actress and said, "I've seen Rash evolve over the years. While I tend to be aggressive, she always chooses kindness. The world will see who she truly is one day. The Girlfriend isn't just a film; it's a purpose. Rash, I'm proud you're standing here with a film that gives strength to others."

Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Engagement

Vijay and Rashmika reportedly got engaged in October this year, and they are all set to get married in February 2026. While the couple has not yet spoken about their engagement or marriage, Vijay's team had confirmed the reports.

The Girlfriend Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk, The Girlfriend has collected approximately Rs. 10.10 crore in six days. The film has received positive reviews, and it is expected to continue to do well at the box office.

