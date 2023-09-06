Divya Spandana Aka Ramya REACTS To Death Rumours: 'Who The Hell Said I Died?'

Social media platforms have been abuzz with reports of Kannada actor-politician Ramya aka Divya Spandana's death. Over the last few hours, netizens shared news reports and posts claiming the actress passed away. However, the news is fake.

Clarifications by a few people on social media came as a relief for the actress' fans and followers.

It may be noted that Ramya is currently in Geneva and is shocked to know about the fake news going viral about her death.

A journalist took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to bust the fake news. She tweeted, "Just spoke to @divyaspandana. She is in Geneva, was sleeping peacefully till calls came in. Whoever the irresponsible person was who tweeted this and the news organisations that put it out as news flash, shame on you."

She wrote in another tweet, "It was really the strangest conversation, kept calling @divyaspandana and she didnt pick first few times and naturally I was panicking. Finally she did and I had to say-I am glad you are alive, She is like who the hell is saying I died."

On Wednesday, another media person shared a picture with Ramya on social media and wrote, "Wonderful meeting the very talented and genteel lady ⁦@divyaspandana⁩ for dinner in Geneva. We talked about many things including our love for Bangalore."

Divya is a former Lok Sabha MP from Karnataka. She began her acting career in 2003 and has starred in nearly 40 movies. in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu.

She joined Congress in 2012 as a member of its youth wing. In 2017, the actress was appointed as the national head of Congress's digital team.

On the film front, she was last seen in Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare in which she had a cameo appearance. Ramya will next be seen in the film Uttarakhanda.

