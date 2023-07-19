Ramya Takes Legal Action Against Makers Of Kannada Film For Using Her Photos, Videos Without Consent...

Kannada actor-politician Ramya aka Divya Spandana has reportedly sent a legal notice to the team of Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare just two days ahead of the film's release. According to media reports, the actress has claimed that her photos and videos were used for the promotions of the movie without her consent.

Ramya has also sought Rs 1 crore compensation from the crew.

As per the latest update, a court in Bengaluru has reportedly passed an ex-parte interim order directing the makers of the film to take down all the trailers of Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare showing the name and unauthorised clips of the actress.

Ramya also wants her references, press releases, videos, posters, advertisements etc. containing her name to be removed.

Reacting to the notice, director Nithin Krishamurthy told a news portal that his team is sorting out the issue. He also hoped that it doesn’t affect their movie release.

It has also been reported that Ramya and the filmmakers had mutually agreed that the actress won’t be a part of the movie or any trailers.

Ramya was initially a part of the project and she shot with the crew in April 2022. However, she disagreed with how the movie was panning out and it was different from the brief. Media reports also suggest that Ramya did not take any financial compensation and agreed to be part of the first promo.

However, the film makers went ahead and used Ramya’s shots in the trailer released in July 2023.

The film is all set to release on July 21. It also features Rishab Shetty in a cameo role.

