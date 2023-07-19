On Camera: Vijay Deverakonda's Fan Jumps On Stage To Touch His Feet, Actor's Reaction Goes Viral

Actor Vijay Deverakonda recently attended the success meet of of the Telugu film Baby in Hyderabad. The film stars Vijay’s brother Anand Deverakonda in the lead role. During the event, Vijay took the stage to deliver a heartfelt speech and several pictures and videos of the actor have surfaced online.

However, a now-viral video has caught the attention of social media users. It shows a fan of Vijay jumping onto the stage much to the surprise of the actor.

The fan is seen breaching security to go near Vijay to touch his feet. However, he was caught by security personnel who dragged him away from the Liger actor. Vijay was shocked after seeing the fan jump on stage and was taken aback by the act.

However, he maintained his cool and reportedly asked the guards to leave him. He then posed for a picture with the fan.

Soon after the video was shared on social media, Vijay was trolled for his recation. A user commented, "Vijay devarkonda toh aisa darra ki usne anaconda dekh liya ho."

Another user asked, "Why is he so scared of the little boy?"

"What was that behavior by Vijay??? Strange," read another comment.

Vijay's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay was last seen in the pan-India film 'Liger', which also marked his Bollywood debut. However, the film miserably tanked at the box office, leaving the actor MIA for quite some time.

He returned to work a few months back and will be next seen in 'Kushi' opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Kushi marks the second collaboration between Vijay and Samantha. The duo had previously worked together in Nag Ashwin’s Mahanati.

Besides, he also has a film with Mrunal Thakur in the pipeline.

