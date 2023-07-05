Samantha, Vijay Deverakonda Shoot Kushi Scene Inside Temple; Visuals Surface

Actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda are currently busy shooting for their much-awaited film Kushi. Several pictures and videos from the shoot location have gone viral on social media platforms.

Samantha and Vijay were reportedly shooting a puja scene inside a temple in Draksharama, Andhra Pradesh, on July 4. This is reportedly the last schedule of Kushi.

In the now-viral videos, Samantha is seen decked up in a beautiful red saree. On the other hand, Vijay is also seen wearing off-white traditional outfit.

Both the actors are seen smiling and offering prayers with folded hands. The duo was accompanied by the other cast members of the film.

Samantha and Vijay much-awaited film has got a new release date. In March 2023, the lead actors took to their respective social media handles to share a new poster of Kushi along with the release date.

The poster had the release date of the film which is September 1, 2023.

Samantha and Vijay will reunite on screen after five years. They were last seen together in the 2018 film Mahanati. Kushi is their second project together.

About Kushi

Kushi is being directed by Shiva Nirvana. The film was earlier scheduled to release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam in December 2022.

The film also features Jayaram, Sachin Khadekar, Ali, Vennela Kishore and Rahul Ramakrishna. Kushi is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. This film's music is composed by Hisham Abdul Vaahab.