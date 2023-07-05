Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Take Break From Acting, Returns Advance Payments To Producers: Report

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently enjoying the best phase of her career, as she has multiple projects in her kitty, both in the south film industry as well as on the pan-India level. However, on the personal front, the actress has been diagnosed with the autoimmune condition, myositis, and she has now reportedly decided to take a break from work.

Reports suggested that she has also returned the advance payments that she had received from filmmakers, and that she will focus on taking care of her health for the next one year.

However, Samantha is yet to release an official statement on the same.

Samantha to take a break from work?

As per a report in India Today, Samantha is currently shooting the last leg of 'Kushi', co-starring Vijay Deverakonda. The shoot will be wrapped up in a couple of days.

She has already wrapped up the shoot of 'Citadel' with Varun Dhawan, and once 'Kushi' is done, the actress will be free of all her commitments.

The report stated that Samantha has decided to not sign any new project for now, and that she will take a break for a year to get her health back on track and seek additional treatment as required.

Samantha on her myositis diagnosis

In June, Samantha had penned a heartfelt note as she completed one year of since her myositis diagnosis.

"A year of forced new normal. Many battles with my body… no salt, sugar or grains with a cocktail of meds for main course, forced shut downs and forced restarts. A year of seeking meaning, reflection and introspection," she wrote.

She mentioned how it was a year full of new learnings and accepting the fact that everyone has to keep moving forward, despite how hard the battle is.

"There will be so many of you fighting far harder battles. I pray for you too. The gods may delay, but they never deny. They never deny peace, love, joy and strength to those who seek it. The only things worth seeking," she wrote in her post.

