Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu Charge ₹10 Crore For Citadel? |

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is currently shooting for Citadel in Serbia, has reportedly charged a whopping amount for the series. Helmed by Raj and DK, who also worked with Samantha in The Family Man season 2, Citadel is the Indian version of the spy thriller which was created by the Russo Brothers and starred Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden in lead roles.

As per reports, Samantha has charged Rs 10 crore for Citadel, which will see her share screen space with Varun Dhawan.

The actress earlier confirmed that she will play Priyanka's character Nadia Sinh's mother in the show. The international and Indian versions of Citadel are set in two different eras. Priyanka's character will only be seen as a child in Samantha’s Citadel.

A few days back, it was reported that Samantha has given her nod to film scenes in which she will be seen kissing her co-star Varun. However, Samantha and Varun as well as the makers are yet to react to the reports.

Samantha had earlier clarified her upcoming spy-action extravaganza is not a remake of Priyanka's show, dispelling misconceptions surrounding the nature of the Indian adaptation.

Speaking about the show, Samantha earlier said, "When Prime Video and Raj and DK approached me with this project, I decided to take it up in a heartbeat! After working with this team on The Family Man, it is a homecoming for me. The Citadel universe, the interconnected storylines between the productions across the globe, and most importantly, the script of the Indian installment really excited me. I am thrilled to be a part of this brilliant universe conceptualised by the Russo Brothers' AGBO. I am also looking forward to working with Varun for the first time, on this project. He is someone who is full of life and cheer when you're around him."

The release date of the Indian version of Citadel is awaited.