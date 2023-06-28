Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Love Letter To Serbia From Citadel Shoot Diaries: IN PICTURES

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 28, 2023

Pan-Indian Superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu's shoot diaries from Belgrade, Serbia is evident of the fact that the actress has left her heart behind in the Central European city. The actress is seen here stroking a little kitty. See more pictures ahead

Instagram: Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Quite a bright sunny day

Instagram: Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Backpacking around

Instagram: Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Restaurant menu cards can make for interesting reads, sometimes

Instagram: Samantha Ruth Prabhu

A cup of coffee in between generous servings of stout? Wow

Instagram: Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Clearly, Samantha is the teetotaler here

Instagram: Samantha Ruth Prabhu

With directors Raj and DK and friend Himank Duvurru

Instagram: Samantha Ruth Prabhu

At the memorial of Yugoslavian revolutionary and politician Josep Broz Tito

Instagram: Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Thanks For Reading!

Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu Charge ₹10 Crore For Citadel?
Find out More