'Cursing At Me...': Murder Accused Actor Darshan's 15-Year-Old Son Pens Heartbreaking Note

As Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa was arrested in the sensational Renuka Swamy murder case, his 15-year-old son Vinish penned a heartbreaking note, slamming netizens for dropping hate comments under his posts. He stated that abusing him won't change anything especially when his family is going through a tough time.

Vinish took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "Thank you all for all the bad comments and offensive language towards my father and not considering that I am a 15-year-old with feelings, and even during this hard time when my mom and dad required support cursing at me won’t change that you everyone."

On June 11, Darshan and his partner Pavithra Gowda were arrested for the murder of one Renuka Swamy, who allegedly sent lewd messages to the latter. The body of the deceased was recovered from a drain near Summanahalli, Bengaluru, on June 9.

As per reports, Darshan paid a hefty sum to a bunch of his fans to murder Renuka Swamy, and he was present while the latter was killed and dumped in the drain.

Reports also stated that it was Pavithra who instigated Darshan to "punish" Renuka Swamy, and provoked by her, the actor asked his fans to thrash the victim, until he died.

So far, 15 people have been arrested in the case, including Darshan, Pavithra and the driver who kidnapped Renuka Swamy and later dumped his body in the drain. Police also arrested Darshan's close aide Nagaraj and co-star Pradosh. According to police sources, Nagaraj looked after all the dealings of Darshan. He also took care of the actor's farmhouse in Mysuru.

Pavithra and Darshan were rumoured to be in a relationship since the last 10 years. Meanwhile, Darshan's wife Vijayalakshmi has unfollowed him on social media and has deactivated her accounts as well.