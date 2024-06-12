Who Is Pavithra Gowda? Know About The Kannada Actress Arrested In Murder Case With Partner Darshan

Popular Kannada actress Pavithra Gowda is currently making headlines but for the wrong reasons. She has been arrested along with his rumoured partner, actor Darshan, in connection with the sensational murder of Renuka Swamy who had sent lewd and indecent messages to her.

Hours after Darshan was arrested in Mysuru, Pavithra was also held by the police and the duo was sent to six-day police custody.

On June 8, Renuka was murdered and her dead body was found on June 9. Initially, cops suspected it to be a suicide, however, investigations revealed that she was murdered. Reportedly, during the probe, police found out that Renuka was murdered based on the instructions given by Darshan. She was reportedly hit by weapons at the garage of Darshan’s close aide Vinay in Rajarajeshwari Nagar.

Who is Pavithra Gowda?

Actress Pavithra was rumoured to be in a relationship with Darshan. However, it may be noted that Pavithra got married at the age of 18 to Sanjay Singh and they also have a daughter. They got separated and since the last 10 years, Pavithra is said to be in love with Darshan.

In January 2024, Pavithra had said a video which features her romantic pictures with Darshan. In the caption of her post, she had confirmed that they are in a relationship.

"One decade down; forever to go.♥️♥️ #10year. It’s been 10years of our relationship. Thank you," she had captioned her post.

Besides being a model and actress, Pavithra is also a fashion designer, according to her Instagram bio. The 54-year-old actress has over 136K followers on the videos and photos-sharing platform.

Pavithra made her debut in the Kannada film industry with comedy drama Chatrigalu Saar Chatrigalu in the year 2013. In 2016, she starred in Tamil thriller drama 54321 and she has also been a part of other projects like Preeti Kitaabu and Agamya.