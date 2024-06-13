Ram Gopal Varma Reacts To Actor Darshan's Arrest In Renuka Swamy Murder Case: 'Star Using One Fan To Kill Another...'

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma reacted to Kannada actor Darshan's arrest in connection with the murder case of Renuka Swamy, who had allegedly sent lewd messages to his rumoured partner, actress Pavithra Gowda. Reportedly, Renuka had also commented on one of Pavithra's social media posts, accusing her of creating rift between Darshan and his wife.

Taking to his official X account on Thursday (June 13), Ram Gopal Varma wrote, "A star using one die hard fan to kill another die hard fan who was interfering in his personal life is a fit example of the bizarreness of the star worship syndrome."

He added, "Fans wanting to order how their stars should run their lives is a unavoidable side effect of the same syndrome." However, the filmmaker did not name anyone in his post.

A star using one die hard fan to kill another die hard fan who was interfering in his personal life is a fit example of the bizarreness of the star worship syndrome ..Fans wanting to order how their stars should run their lives is a unavoidable side effect of the same syndrome — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 13, 2024

According to several media reports, the 33-year-old victim was a die hard fan of the Sandalwood actor. Darshan is believed to have paid Rs 5 lakh each to two of the four men who took the blame for the murder of Renuka.

Darshan was furious with Renuka, a pharmacy worker, after he sent obscene messages and photos to his rumoured partner Pavithra Gowda on Instagram.

As per the latest development in the case, police arrested Darshan's close aide Nagaraj and co-star Pradosh. According to police sources, Nagaraj looked after all the dealings of Darshan. He also took care of the actor's farmhouse in Mysuru.

Read Also Who Is Pavithra Gowda? Know About The Kannada Actress Arrested In Murder Case With Partner Darshan

Several shocking details have emerged during the investigation into the murder of Renuka Swamy. According to media reports, Renuka was allegedly beaten up with a belt and sticks and then thrown against a wall, leading to his death.

Pavithra and Darshan were rumoured to be in a relationship since the last 10 years.

Also, besides darshan and Pavithra, 10 people have been taken into police custody in connection with the case.

