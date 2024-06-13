Darshan Arrested In Murder Case: Karnataka Farmers Demand Actor Be Hanged For 'Killing' Renuka Swamy, Stage Protests (VIDEO)

Farmers in Mandya, Karnataka, are protesting against popular Kannada actor Darshan after he was arrested in connection with the murder of Renuka Swamy who sent indecent messages to his rumoured partner, actress Pavithra Gowda, and also accused her of creating rift between the actor and his wife. The protesters are seeking justice for Renuka Swamy by demanding maximum punishment for Darshan as well as others who have been arrested in the murder case.

Several videos have surfaced on X in which the protestors are seen raising slogans against Darshan and waving green flags in Mandya. According to Times Now, protesters also demanded that actor be hanged.

Farmers of #Mandya are holding a protest demanding the maximum punishment for actor #Darshan and other accused persons in the alleged murder of #RenukaSwamy. pic.twitter.com/GcpERDonAT — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) June 13, 2024

As per the latest development in the case, police arrested Darshan's close aide Nagaraj and co-star Pradosh. According to police sources, Nagaraj looked after all the dealings of Darshan. He also took care of the actor's farmhouse in Mysuru.

According to PTI, Nagaraj was on the run ever since police arrested Darshan, his friend and actress Pavithra Gowda and 11 other henchmen.

Darshan has been arrested in connection with the murder of Renuka Swamy from Chitradurga on June 8 for allegedly sending lewd messages to Pavithra. His body was reportedly thrown in a stormwater drain at Kamakshipalya police station limits. Initially, cops suspected it to be a suicide, however, investigations revealed that he was murdered, based on the instructions given by Darshan.

Several shocking details have emerged during the investigation into the murder of Renuka Swamy. According to media reports, Renuka was allegedly beaten up with a belt and sticks and then thrown against a wall, leading to his death.

Pavithra and Darshan were rumoured to be in a relationship since the last 10 years.