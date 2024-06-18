Darshan's Actor Friend Chikkanna, Who Met Him For Lunch On Day Of Renuka Swamy's Murder, Questioned By Police

Actor Chikkanna, who is also murder accused and Kannada actor Darshan's friend, was questioned by police team investigating the murder of Renuka Swamy on Monday (June 17). Several shocking details from the probe have surfaced.

According to India Today, Chikkanna had revealed that he met Darshan for lunch on the day of Renuka's murder.

While interacting with media persons, Chikkanna said, "Darshan and I usually meet for lunch and dinner. That day also we met for lunch. So police asked me to appear before them. I've cooperated with the investigation."

Reportedly, Chikkanna was interrogated for nearly an hour on Monday. Also, the police have proposed to make Chikkanna, who appears primarily in comedy roles in Kannada films, as a witness in the case.

Also, cops are reportedly planning to conduct an investigation at a private club in Bengaluru where Darshan and other accused were allegedly partying when the victim was brought to the city. The pub is owned by Darshan's friend Vinay, who is also an accused in the case.

Meanwhile, police have already arrested 19 people, including Darshan Thoogudeepa and his close friend Pavithra Gowda, for the murder of Renuka Swamy. For those unversed, Renuka had allegedly sent obscene messages to Pavithra on social media, which infuriated Darshan.

Darshan was arrested in Mysuru on June 12. It has been reported that the actor paid Rs 5 lakh each to two of the four men who took the blame for the murder of Renuka. According to media reports, Renuka was allegedly beaten up with a belt and sticks and then thrown against a wall, leading to his death.

Pavithra and Darshan were rumoured to be in a relationship since the last 10 years.