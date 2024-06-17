Pavithra Gowda's Daughter Khushi Shares FIRST Post After Actress' Arrest In Renuka Swamy's Sensational Murder Case

Pavithra Gowda's daughter Khushi Gowda broke her silence on the actress' arrest in connection with the murder case of Renuka Swamy. For those unversed, Pavithra was taken into custody on June 12 along with her close friend, popular Kannada actor Darshan.

Khushi shared her first social media post since Pavithra's arrest in the murder case. On the occasion of Father's Day, she took to her official Instagram account and shared an adorable picture with her mother.

In the photo, Pavithra is seen kissing Khushi's forehead. Along with the photo, Khushi wrote, "Happy Father's Day to you my everything @pavithragowda777_official." She also added an evil eye and a pink heart emoticon.

Pavithra and Darshan were arrested in connection with the sensational murder of Renuka Swamy who had sent lewd and indecent messages to her on social media.

Hours after Darshan was arrested in Mysuru, Pavithra was also held by the police and the duo was sent to six-day police custody last week.

On June 8, Renuka was murdered and his dead body was found on June 9. Initially, cops suspected it to be a suicide, however, investigations revealed that he was murdered. Reportedly, during the probe, police found out that Renuka was murdered based on the instructions given by Darshan. He was reportedly hit by weapons at the garage of Darshan’s close aide Vinay in Rajarajeshwari Nagar.

Pavithra is rumoured to be in a relationship with Darshan. However, it may be noted that Pavithra got married at the age of 18 to Sanjay Singh and they have a daughter Khushi. They got separated and since the last 10 years, Pavithra is said to be in love with Darshan.

In January 2024, Pavithra had said a video which features her romantic pictures with Darshan. In the caption of her post, she had confirmed that they are in a relationship.

Besides being a model and actress, Pavithra is also a fashion designer, according to her Instagram bio. The 54-year-old actress has over 174K followers on the videos and photos-sharing platform.

Pavithra made her debut in the Kannada film industry with comedy drama Chatrigalu Saar Chatrigalu in the year 2013. In 2016, she starred in Tamil thriller drama 54321 and she has also been a part of other projects like Preeti Kitaabu and Agamya.