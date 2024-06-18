 After Murder, Kannada Actor Darshan To Be Booked For Illegally Keeping Geese At His Bengaluru Farmhouse
Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, June 18, 2024, 01:32 PM IST
article-image

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, who is currently in jail due to his connection with the sensational Renuka Swamy murder case, has invited more troubles for himself as the Bengaluru civic body is soon set to submit a chargesheet against him for illegally housing geese in his farmhouse.

As per reports, Darshan had earlier said in an interview that he had bar-headed geese in his farmhouse and he had even showed the birds caged in the property.

After the interview went viral, a case was filed against Darshan, his wife Vijayalakshmi and the house manager under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, for illegally confining the rare migratory birds.

And while investigation in the Renuka Swamy murder case is underway, reports stated that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and forest department will submit a charge sheet in the illegal geese confinement case in the next two days.

Meanwhile, the birds were rescued from the property by the authorities.

Darshan is currently lodged in jail along with partner Pavithra Gowda after the two were accused in the murder of a fan named Renuka Swamy, who allegedly sent lewd messages to the latter.

Darshan reportedly paid a hefty sum to a bunch of his fans to kidnap Renuka Swamy, and later, asked them to thrash him to death. It has been reported that the actor paid Rs 5 lakh each to two of the four men who took the blame for the murder of Renuka. The victim's body was recovered from a drain in Bengaluru on June 8.

So far, the police have arrested 19 people, including Darshan and Pavithra, in the murder case.

