Pavithra Gowda Rushed To Hospital After Complaining Of Dizziness Days After Arrest In Renuka Swamy Murder Case

Kannada actress Pavithra Gowda was arrested in connection with the murder of Renuka Swamy, a 33-year-old pharmacy worker. Along with her close friend, actor Darshan Thoogudeepa was also arrested.

A new report claims that Pavithra was rushed to a government hospital in Mallathahalli near the Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station in Bengaluru after she complained of dizziness.

According to the Deccan Herald, S. Girish, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), said. “She didn’t collapse. She was not hospitalised.

The officer further said that Pavithra was administered glucose and brought back for questioning. “The glucose levels were low as she hadn’t eaten anything since the morning. She also had gastritis due to the non-intake of food. Her blood pressure was also low. She was administered intravenous fluids,” the doctor said.

Pavithra was also prescribed for gastritis.

Renuka Swamy was found dead at Sumanahalli Bridge in Bengaluru on June 8, 2024. Reportedly, Swamy would send derogatory comments to Pavithra, who is allegedly Darshan's girlfriend.

The autopsy report reveals that Renuka succumbed to shock and hemorrhage after suffering 15 wounds on various parts of his body.

Further, the report added that Renuka was tortured with electric shocks before his death.

Darshan, Pavithra Gowda, and 13 of his associates have also been arrested for the murder of Renuka Swamy.