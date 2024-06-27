Karnataka Police SI Gets Notice For Allowing Renuka Swamy Murder Accused Pavithra Gowda To Wear Make-Up In Custody

Pavithra Gowda | Instagram

On June 19, Kannada actress Pavithra Gowda was arrested in connection with the murder of Renuka Swamy in Bengaluru. Now as per the latest development, the Karnataka Police has filed a notice to the sub-inspector for reportedly allowing Pavithra to use makeup in police custody.

According to India Today sources, the complaint was filed on Wednesday. The DCP (West)'s office issued a notification, and explanation was requested.

Here's What Happened

It all started when Pavithra was taken to the crime scene by the cops to record the details in Bengaluru. The actress was spotted wearing lipstick and makeup, and she even looked happy coming back from her enquiry, which raised eyebrows about the scene.

The sub-inspector from Vijayanagar police station, who was handling her custody was issued with a notice by S Girish, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), issued notice to the woman. According to him, "Pavithra used to stay at her home every night where she had probably kept her makeup bag. The lady PSI used to go there every day in the morning to pick her up and get her to AP Nagar police station. The lady PSI could have observed this and stopped Pavithra from doing that. For this negligence, she has been issued a notice for explanation."

Renuka Swamy was found dead near the Sumanahalli Bridge in Bengaluru on June 8, 2024. Swamy reportedly sent disparaging remarks to Pavithra, Darshan's girlfriend. On June 10, there were reports that Darshan, Pavithra and their accomplices killed a 33-year-old pharmacy worker and fan Renukaswamy.

Now, recently, Darshan had an emotional moment when he met his wife Vijayalakshmi, son, and a close friend at the Bengaluru Central Jail. As per his friend, he talked only for a second.