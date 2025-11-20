 Travis Scott Mumbai Concert: Water Sprayed At Fans To Beat The Heat - Watch Viral Video
Travis Scott's Mumbai concert, which took place on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, has become the talk of the town. The Butterfly Effect singer took to the city by storm, and even though the winters have hit Mumbai, we are sure fans were feeling a lot of heat amid such a huge crowd. So, water was sprayed at the fans to beat the heat.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 09:18 AM IST
The video of the same has gone viral on social media. Check out the video below...

Netizens React To Travis Scott Mumbai Concert Video

Well, netizens have hialriously reacted to the video. A netizen commented, "Bin bulaye baarish wala feel (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "Is this spray to kill Travis Scott ka keeda ? (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "Kitno ka makeup kharab kar diya bhai tumne… (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Travis Scott's Mumbai concert took place at Mahalaxmi Race Course. The American rapper and singer landed in Mumbai on Wednesday morning, and after his concert, he was seen leaving the city at night.

Last month, he had a concert in Delhi. He had performed at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 18 and 19.

Travis Scott Mumbai Concert Videos

Many videos of Travis performing in Mumbai have gone viral on social media. Check out the videos below...

We are sure Travis' fans had a great time at the concert.

This year many international celebrities have performed in India like Coldplay (band), Enrique Iglesias, Akon, and others. In the upcoming months, many international singers have already organised their concerts in India.

