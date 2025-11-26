 Stranger Things Season 5 OTT Release Date Locked: When & Where To Watch The Duffer Brothers' Most Anticipated Series In India?
Stranger Things Season 5 OTT Release Date Locked: When & Where To Watch The Duffer Brothers' Most Anticipated Series In India?

Stranger Things is one of the most popular science fiction series, which is created by The Duffer Brothers. The series blends horror, drama, science fiction, mystery, and coming-of-age elements

Sunanda Singh
Updated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 01:36 PM IST
article-image
Stranger Things Season 5 OTT Release Date Locked | Netflix

Stranger Things is one of the most popular science fiction series, which is created by The Duffer Brothers. The series blends horror, drama, science fiction, mystery, and coming-of-age elements. The most popular series is inspired by Stephen King's work and Steven Spielberg. The first season was released on Netflix on July 15, 2016. The second and third seasons followed in October 2017 and July 2019, respectively, and the fourth season was released in two parts in May and July 2022.

Stranger Things Season 5: Streaming date and time in India

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1 will release on Wednesday, November 26 in the US. The Indian audiences can watch it on November 27 at 6:30 am IST.

Stranger Things Season 5: Episode names

Episode 1- The Crawl

Episode 2 - The Vanishing of...

Episode 3 - The Turnbow Trap

Episode 4 - Sorcerer

Episode 5 - Shock Jock

Episode 6 - Escape From Camazotz

Episode 7 - The Bridge

Episode 8 - The Rightside Up

There will be a total of eight episodes in the upcoming fifth season. The series is divided into two volumes. The first volume consists of four episodes, which will premiere on November 26. Volume 2 consists of three episodes, which will premiere on December 25. And the finale (last episode) will premiere on December 31.

article-image

What is Stranger Things all about?

The series is set in the backdrop of 1980 in a fictional town of Hawkins and revolves around a group of friends who try to find their missing buddy, Will Byers. But as they discover a realm filled with supernatural creatures, covert government experiments, and a telekinetic girl named Eleven. Their research uncovers a parallel dimension known as the Upside Down, inhabited by perilous beings. The narrative centers on their journey to locate Will, seal the portal to the Upside Down, and prevent the monstrous entities endangering their town of Hawkins, Indiana.

