Mumbai Man Posts Video Of Samay Raina Buying THIS At His Shop; Crazy Netizens Joke 'Aashirwad Liya Ki Nahi?'

Stand-up comedian Samay Raina, often in the spotlight for controversies, is making headlines for a lighter reason this time. A video of him at a local shop in Dadar, Mumbai, has gone viral on social media.

Samay Raina's Viral Video At Local Shop

The shop owner in Shivaji Park, Dadar, shared CCTV footage showing Samay, dressed in a black round-neck T-shirt, giving money to the shopkeeper and buying a mouth freshener. The video from Thursday evening, December 4, also captured a man who was about to leave, stopping after seeing Samay, shaking hands with him, and receiving a warm smile from the comedian.

Check out the viral video:

Samay Raina came to my shop in shivaji park dadar West for buying mouth freshener.🥹 pic.twitter.com/mzXfoZxGc8 — Aditya (@Warlock_Aditya) December 5, 2025

How netizens reacted

A user commented, "That’s show the simplicity of a person." Another wrote, "Bhai.. ye koi achievement hai kya? He is just another customer." A third user commented, "Bhai chain se mouth fresher bhi nhi kharid, uska bhi content ban gaya."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Samay Raina Confirms India's Got Latent Season 2

Samay, who was embroiled in controversy earlier this year in February, saw his show India’s Got Latent spark a major uproar after podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia made a distasteful remark, asking a contestant an inappropriate question about 'parents' sex.' Following the outrage, Samay deleted all episodes of India’s Got Latent from his YouTube channel.

Samay, who performed at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on November 8, 2025, as part of his ongoing tour Still Alive & Unfiltered, said, "Show toh main wapas launga" (I will bring back the show), prompting loud cheers and excitement from the crowd.

Samay Raina Upcoming Shows

The comedian is set to perform today, December 6, in Mumbai at the Shanmukhananda Hall, Sion, followed by a show on December 7 at Sophia Bhabha Auditorium.

Next, Samay has scheduled performances in Pune and Bengaluru in 2026, as well as in Boston, Atlanta, Toronto, and other cities.