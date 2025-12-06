Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh Makes Strong Comeback As Film Earns ₹27 Crore, Beats Ahaan Panday's Saiyaara

Photo Via YouTube

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's latest film, Dhurandhar, released on Friday, December 5, is creating waves at the box office. Despite the lack of heavy promotions, Ranveer has made his strongest comeback ever, as Dhurandhar has emerged as his biggest opening film to date, surpassing day-one expectations and delivering a strong start even amid 'unnecessary’ negative reviews.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 1

According to film industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar earned Rs 27 crore on Day 1 at the box office, surpassing Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara, which collected Rs 21.50 crore. However, it could not beat Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, which had earned Rs 31 crore on its opening day.

On the day of its release, Dhurandhar recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 33.81% on Friday, with morning shows at 15.49%, afternoon shows at 28.24%, evening shows at 35.59%, and night shows at 55.90%.

Deepika Padukone's Dhurandhar Review

Deepika Padukone couldn’t stop gushing over her husband Ranveer's performance in Dhurandhar. While several social media users felt that the film’s 3-hour-34-minute runtime was too long and exhausting, Deepika Padukone felt otherwise.

On Friday, taking to her Instagram story, Deepika wrote, "Dhurandhar has been watched and is worth every minute of those 3.34 hours! So do yourselves a favour and get to a cinema hall NOW! So incredibly proud of you @ranveersingh. Congratulations to the entire cast and crew!"

Dhurandhar Cast

Apart from Ranveer, the film also features Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi, among others.

The film is directed by Aditya Dhar.

Dhurandhar 2

The makers have confirmed a second part, officially titled Dhurandhar 2 - Revenge, which is set to arrive in theatres in 2026. The announcement was revealed in the end credits of the first film, which was released in cinemas on Friday.

Ranveer's film is set to face a major box-office clash with Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, which is also releasing on March 19, 2026