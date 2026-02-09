Who Is Tanvi Gadkari? Actress Went Viral For Dancing During IND Vs USA ICC T20 WC26 Clash At Wankhede Stadium In Mumbai - VIDEO

Tanvi Gadkari | Instagram

Mumbai, February 8: Mumbai-based actress identified as Tanvi Gadkari grabbed the attention of netizens after she went viral on social media for her dance in the Indian Cricket Team jersey at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai during the India vs USA clash on Saturday, February 7. Tanvi went viral as she is seen in a viral video in which she is dancing and in the other moment Rohit Sharma is seen in the clip with Mukesh Ambani.

The viral video shows Tanvi cheering for the Indian Team with her dance moves. However, the viral clip to which her dance has been associated with is mainly the one in which Rohit Sharma is seen politely turning down a cup tea which was being offered by India's richest person - Mukesh Ambani.

Tanvi also shared the clip on her Instagram account with the caption, "Went to watch my first cricket match in the stadium. Found myself dancing on TV." She appears on live telecast after India captain Suryakumar Yaddav hits a "Supla" shot. The camera spotted her dancing with enthusiasm in the stands.

Who Is Tanvi Gadkari?

Tanvi Gadkari is an actress, dancer and digital content creator who has worked in Hindi web series and music videos. She is famous on Instagram due to her dance videos, lifestyle videos, brand collaborations and has over 318k followers with 806 posts.

Acting Career And Web Series

Tanvi has featured in "Campus Beats" dance-series which aired on Amazon miniTV in 2023 and her role as Rihanna in the same series gained wide recognition. She later appeared as Khyati Rana in "Jamnapaar" and also featured on "Power of Paanch".

Music Videos

Tanvi has also featured in several music videos, including "Bansi" and "Dil Dubda Jaave". She also shares her dance reels on Instagram on a regular basis.