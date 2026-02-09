Music Producer On Arijit Singh Retiring From Playback Singing: 'He's Done With Music Being A Machine...'

Arijit Singh | Photo Via Instagram

Singer Arijit Singh surprised fans by performing live alongside sitar maestro Anoushka Shankar during the Kolkata leg of her India tour on Sunday, February 8, his first performance since announcing his retirement.

Music Producer On Arijit Singh Retiring From Playback Singing

After the show, music producer and entrepreneur Meghdut Roy Chowdhury shared photos with Arijit and videos of his performance, praising his simplicity and humility, and explaining why he believes Arijit chose to step away from playback singing.

Taking to his Instagram, Meghdut wrote about meeting Arijit backstage before his surprise performance with Anoushka, noting that he wasn’t in any bubble of fame and carried no ego, just 100% authentic devotion to his craft. He added that there were no big screens, no fireworks, just Arijit, his guitar, and an audience completely captivated by every note he sang.

'Arijit Singh Is Done With Music Being A Machine'

He added, "Maybe that’s why he’s stepped away from playback and pandering to labels and their whims and fancies. He’s not done with music, he’s done with music being a machine. He wants to live it, chase it, shape it on his own terms. Far from quitting - that’s choosing art over algorithm, heart over hustle."

'Arijit Singh Lives Between Worlds'

The music producer said Arijit lives between worlds, sometimes spotted riding a scooty back home in Jiaganj like any ordinary person, yet carrying something that makes millions feel seen. That, he added, is the real Arijit.

On January 28, Arijit announced in a social media post that he is retiring as a playback singer and will no longer take on any new assignments.

Arijit Singh has won two National Film Awards for Best Male Playback Singer: for Binte Dil from Padmaavat (2018) and Kesariya from Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva.