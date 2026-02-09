 After Vikrant Massey, Vijay Sethupathi Denies Being A Part Of Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash Starrer Ramayana
There were reports that Vijay Sethupathi will be seen playing the role of Vibhishana in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. However, the actor has clarified that he is not a part of the film.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 04:29 PM IST
article-image
Vijay Sethupathi In Ramayana? | Instagram

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, has been making it to the headlines because of its cast. Recently, there were reports that Raghav Juyal has been roped in to play the role of Meghanad in the film, and he has replaced Vikrant Massey. Well, the 12th Fail actor took to social media to clarify that he was not a part of the film ever. Now, Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi has clarified that he is not a part of the film. There were reports that the Farzi actor plays the role of Vibhishana in Ramayana.

According to Bollywood Hungama, while talking to senior journalist Subhash K Jha, Vijay said, “No, sir. I am not a part of this project. No clue where this is coming from.”

While the lead cast is confirmed, other actors who are a part of Ramayana are Sunny Deol (Hanuman), Ravi Dubey (Laxman), Arun Govil (Dashrath), Lara Dutta (Kaikeyi), Indira Krishnan (Kausalya), and Kunal Kapoor (Indra).

There are even reports of Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, Mohit Raina, Adinath Kothare, and many other actors being a part of the film. However, there's no confirmation about it.

Ramayana Release Date

Ramayana will be released in two parts. Ramayana Part 1 is slated to hit the big screens on Diwali this year. Last year, the makers shared a glimpse of the film, and according to reports, on Rama Navami this year, March 27, the makers will unveil a teaser of the movie. However, there's no confirmation about it.

Meanwhile, Ramayana Part 2 will release on Diwali 2027.

