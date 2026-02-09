 VIDEO: Cardi B FALLS While Giving Robot A Lap Dance In Stilettos Ahead Of Super Bowl 2026
Ria SharmaUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 04:43 PM IST
article-image
Cardi B FALLS While Giving Robot A Lap Dance | Photos and videos by TMZ

Rapper Cardi B had an unexpected stumble during a light-hearted moment outside her hotel in San Francisco, ahead of the 2026 Super Bowl. The incident occurred on Saturday when the Grammy-winning artist was seen interacting with a humanoid robot stationed on the sidewalk. Her interaction with the robot also drew attention from passersby.

Dressed in a black-and-yellow, skin-tight jumpsuit paired with high stilettos, the 33-year-old rapper appeared amused by the robot and began jokingly dancing around it.

In a playful mood, Cardi teased the machine, and said, “Get away from my man,” as she circled it and continued to dance. However, the moment took an unexpected turn when both Cardi and the robot lost balance. The rapper slipped and fell to the ground, with the robot tipping over onto her as startled onlookers rushed forward to help her up.

A video of the incident, captured by TMZ, went viral on social media within no time. Cardi B later reacted to the clip in the comments section, issuing a tongue-in-cheek warning to the news outlet to take it down, while also jokingly referencing TMZ founder Harvey Levin.

The fall appeared minor, and Cardi was seen getting back on her feet shortly after, unharmed.

Cardi was in San Francisco to support her boyfriend, New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs, ahead of Super Bowl LX against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The couple, who have been in the public eye since late 2024, shares a three-month-old son.

Cardi also made headlines at a Fanatics Super Bowl party when a reporter asked her for an inspiring message for Diggs before the game. Keeping it brief, she smiled at the camera and replied, “Good luck.” The two-word response went viral, with fans debating whether it reflected her signature blunt humour or a more reserved mood.

Following the Patriots’ 29–13 loss to the Seahawks on February 8, social media users noticed that Cardi B and Diggs were no longer following each other on Instagram. Screenshots of the apparent mutual unfollow spread online, fuelling speculation. Neither Cardi nor Diggs has addressed the situation.

