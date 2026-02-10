 Supriya Sule's Daughter Revati Set To Marry Sarang Arun Lakhani; Match Reportedly Mediated By Nitin Gadkari & Devendra Fadnavis
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiSupriya Sule's Daughter Revati Set To Marry Sarang Arun Lakhani; Match Reportedly Mediated By Nitin Gadkari & Devendra Fadnavis

Supriya Sule's Daughter Revati Set To Marry Sarang Arun Lakhani; Match Reportedly Mediated By Nitin Gadkari & Devendra Fadnavis

Revati Sule, daughter of NCP MP Supriya Sule, is set to marry Sarang Arun Lakhani, son of Vishwaraj Group’s CMD. The news emerged after a congratulatory Instagram post by Smriti Shinde. Reports say Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis helped mediate the alliance, drawing attention in political circles

Sarah LoboUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 11:32 AM IST
article-image
Screengrab from Instagram

Mumbai: Revati Sule, daughter of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule, is set to marry Sarang Arun Lakhani. News of the upcoming wedding surfaced after Smriti Shinde, daughter of senior politician Sushil Kumar Shinde, shared a congratulatory post for the couple and their families on Instagram.

According to a report by ABP Maaza, the alliance between the two families was mediated by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

About Sarang Arun Lakhani

Sarang Arun Lakhani, the groom-to-be, hails from Nagpur. He is the son of the chairman and managing director of the Vishwaraj Group. Apart from his business family background, Lakhani is also known for his interest in sports. He is an accomplished badminton player and has participated in several national and international competitions.

FPJ Shorts
Supriya Sule's Daughter Revati Set To Marry Sarang Arun Lakhani; Match Reportedly Mediated By Nitin Gadkari & Devendra Fadnavis
Supriya Sule's Daughter Revati Set To Marry Sarang Arun Lakhani; Match Reportedly Mediated By Nitin Gadkari & Devendra Fadnavis
CBSE Introduces On-Screen Marking For Class 12th From 2026 To Speed Up Evaluation
CBSE Introduces On-Screen Marking For Class 12th From 2026 To Speed Up Evaluation
Sunetra Pawar Assumes Charge As Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister At Mantralaya In Mumbai
Sunetra Pawar Assumes Charge As Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister At Mantralaya In Mumbai
'Humne Apne Liye Kuch Nahi...': PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Addresses Backlash As Pakistan Reverses Boycott Decision; Video
'Humne Apne Liye Kuch Nahi...': PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Addresses Backlash As Pakistan Reverses Boycott Decision; Video

According to a report by Lokmat Times, Lakhani has done his BCom from Nagpur University which he completed in the year 2014. He has also done management studies from the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore and holds an MBA degree form the Columbia Business School which he completed in May of 2023.

Read Also
Sharad Pawar Health Update: Supriya Sule Shares Details Of NCP (SP) Chief Hospitalised In Pune
article-image

About Revati Sule

Revati Sule is the daughter of Supriya Sule and Sadanand Sule. The couple has two children, Revati and Vijay Sule. Revati completed her graduation from the London School of Economics, one of the world’s leading academic institutions.

While further details regarding the wedding ceremony have not been officially announced, the development has drawn attention in political and social circles, particularly due to the prominent families involved and the reported role of senior political leaders in facilitating the alliance. The news continues to circulate following the social media post, with well-wishers extending their congratulations to the couple and their families.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/ 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Supriya Sule's Daughter Revati Set To Marry Sarang Arun Lakhani; Match Reportedly Mediated By Nitin...
Supriya Sule's Daughter Revati Set To Marry Sarang Arun Lakhani; Match Reportedly Mediated By Nitin...
Sunetra Pawar Assumes Charge As Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister At Mantralaya In Mumbai
Sunetra Pawar Assumes Charge As Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister At Mantralaya In Mumbai
Mumbai: ED To Issue Fresh Summons To Tina Ambani In Money Laundering Probe
Mumbai: ED To Issue Fresh Summons To Tina Ambani In Money Laundering Probe
Ajit Pawar Death: Rohit Pawar To Present 'Eye-opening' Findings On Ex-Deputy CM's Plane Crash,...
Ajit Pawar Death: Rohit Pawar To Present 'Eye-opening' Findings On Ex-Deputy CM's Plane Crash,...
Mumbai Weather Update February 10, 2026: Smog Engulfs City As AQI Remains In Unhealthy Category
Mumbai Weather Update February 10, 2026: Smog Engulfs City As AQI Remains In Unhealthy Category