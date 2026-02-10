Mumbai: Woman Allegedly Attempts Child Abduction in Vidhyavihar, Thrashed By Residents, Taken Into Police Custody |

Mumbai witnessed tense moments in Vidhyavihar West after a woman was allegedly caught attempting to kidnap a three-year-old child in Shankar Nagar, Khalai village. Alert parents and residents immediately intervened, stopped the woman, thrashed her and handed her over to the police.

Residents reportedly demanded a detailed investigation, expressing fear that the incident could be linked to a larger child lifting network. The incident quickly sparked panic in the neighbourhood, with parents becoming extra cautious about children playing outdoors.

Rising Anxiety Over Missing Children Cases

The incident comes at a time when concerns around missing children have been growing in Mumbai. Earlier Free Press Journal had reported that 12 minor children had gone missing within 36 hours across seven police jurisdictions in the city. Of these, eight were girls.

Based on complaints filed by parents and guardians, FIRs were registered against 12 unidentified persons under Section 137, subsection 2, of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, on suspicion of kidnapping. These developments intensified fears about possible organised child trafficking networks operating in the city.

Child rights activists have repeatedly highlighted the need for stronger surveillance systems and faster response mechanisms, especially in crowded public spaces such as railway stations, bus depots and dense residential pockets.

Mumbai Police Reject Viral Claims, Warn Against Rumours

Amid growing panic online, Mumbai Police later stated on social media rejecting claims related to widespread child abductions. In a post on X, the police stated that certain social media accounts were spreading false information regarding missing and abducted children.

Police officials said such claims were completely baseless and urged citizens to rely only on official updates. They also confirmed that legal action will be taken against individuals found deliberately circulating misinformation to create fear among the public.

Authorities have assured families that efforts to trace missing children, if any genuine cases are reported, remain a top priority. Meanwhile, residents across the city continue to remain alert, reflecting the deep concern around child safety in Mumbai.